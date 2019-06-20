U.S. Silica Donates $10,000 to Lamesa Boys & Girls Club

Provided by U.S. Silica
LAMESA, Texas – U.S. Silica continues to build a strong relationship with the Lamesa Boys & Girls Club, announcing a $10,000 donation to fund activities for local children at the club, which provides a safe place where children can make friends, learn new things, and grow as individuals.
This year’s donation will help the club fund ongoing operations, provide for more children and expand their computer lab and purchase a projector.
“The Boys & Girls Club is an integral part of the Lamesa community and has demonstrated a commitment that helps build stronger and brighter futures,” Lamesa Plant Manager Steve Witt said. “We are proud to support their efforts to help Lamesa youth reach their fullest potential.”
As the club opens its doors to all children in the community, the region’s tremendous growth has resulted in a significant increase in attendance at the Boys & Girls Club.
“We could not survive without companies like U.S. Silica. We have had rapid growth in the last year, almost doubling the number of children we serve,” said Lamesa Boys & Girls Club Director Tammy Wyatt. “This donation will help us continue to offer our programs, plus add some new ones for summer, and hire the staff we need. It’s priceless to the families to have a safe place to send their children.”
The club’s attendance is highest during the summer. Last summer the club had approximately 155 students every day.
The club’s summer program provides students with healthy meals and snacks, and fills the days with positive entertainment and enrichment activities. Organized programs include field trips, swimming, themed days with visits from community leaders such as first responders and coaches, library cards for each student, their own version of the Olympic games, talent shows and more.
“The new computers will allow more children at the club to use a website called Istation, which offers math, Spanish, and reading games that kids can earn points for at school,” Wyatt said. “The Bluetooth projector allows us to host our own movies and offer more than one film option to accommodate our different age groups.”
Every Thursday throughout the summer the club is hosting a family movie night. Families are invited to enjoy the gym and game room for about 45 minutes and grab a bite to eat from the concessions. A family-friendly movie begins at 8:00 p.m. on their big screen. There is no admission charge and concessions are priced to only cover our expenses on food.
“The idea behind the summer movie nights is to give families something to do that is both entertaining and affordable. While we are promoting families, we are also promoting our club,” Wyatt said.
The Lamesa Boys & Girls Club offers annual memberships for $25 per year for their after-school program, and $20 per month for June and July. For more information, call 806-872-3164 or visit their Facebook page @lamesabgc.
Last year, U.S. Silica donated $5,000 to the club, along with two 50-inch flat-screen televisions and a commercial grade roaster oven and hams at Christmas.