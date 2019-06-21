Arrington announces town hall meetings for July

Provided by office of Congressman Jodey Arrington
WASHINGTON – Today, Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) announced four town halls he will hold during Congress’ July District work period starting July 1. At the town halls, which will take place in Castro, Garza, Fisher and Jones Counties, Congressman Arrington will provide a legislative update on what he has been working on in Washington as well as take questions from his fellow West Texans.
Congressman Arrington’s town hall schedule is as follows:
Monday, July 1st, in Dimmitt at the Castro County Courthouse, starting at 3:45 pm.
Tuesday, July 2nd, in Post at the Garza County Courthouse, starting at 10:45 am.
Wednesday, July 3rd, in Roby at the Fisher County Courthouse, starting at 9:30 am.
Wednesday, July 3rd, in Anson at the Jones County Courthouse, starting at 11:00 am.
All four town halls are open to the public and the media is invited to attend.