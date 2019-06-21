Car, dog show scheduled to benefit Lubbock pitbull rescue organization

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saving Grace Pitbull Rescue Center and Bad Axe Raider axe throwing range will host a car and dog show called Mutts and Motors to benefit Saving Grace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
Activities during this event include a Bully Fun show, car and bike show and competition with a celebrity judge, raffles, cosplayers, and blacksmithing demonstrations. All of this will take place inside Bad Axe Raider’s location at 1408 Ave. F.
There are fees for vehicle entries. Those are $25 for car entries, $15 for motorcycle entries and $20 to enter the bully fun show. Those interested in registering are asked to call Emily Livingston at 940-250-9013.
Sponsors and vendors interested in participating also have a fee attached, $50 donation for food trucks and $30 donation for vendors. Those interested in that are asked to call Eli Moreno at 806-620-6053.
