Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, teachers with the Lubbock Independent School District will receive a 5-6 percent raise after nearly $6 million were allocated in its budget.
- This raise comes after the passage of Texas House Bill 3, which required LISD to give at least $4 million in raises.
- Five percent raises will be given to teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and those in diagnostics.
- Those with five years or more experience will get 6 percent.
- Read more KCBD’s Katie Main here: LISD approves new budget including teacher pay increase
Tech basketball player and Lubbock native Jarrett Culver is headed to the NBA after being selected sixth overall during Thursday night’s draft.
- That No. 6 spot was originally slotted for the Phoenix Suns, however the Minnesota Timberwolves traded their No. 11 pick and Dario Sarcic to Phoenix for it.
- Read more on the draft here: Jarrett Culver selected by Minnesota Timberwolves in 6th pick of NBA draft
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a 1998 murder case in which 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez was found beaten to death after a New Year’s Eve party.
- 41-year-old Gabriel Lopez was arrested Thursday night at around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 36th Street, according to Lubbock police.
- Gabriel Lopez’s younger brother, Lee Lopez, was also arrested earlier this week during a parole hearing in Idaho. He is expected to be extradited back to Lubbock this week.
- Read more about the arrests here: Second suspect in custody, charged in 1998 murder case
In national news, tensions between Iran and the United States continue to increase but strikes have been barely avoided.
- After Iran shot down a U.S. drone, the U.S. prepared retaliatory strikes against the country but the operation was called off hours ago.
- Those familiar with the situation said President Donald Trump approved the strikes Thursday night but then withdrew.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: US prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn
And continue to watch KCBD social media and its website as the Red Raider play in their third game of the College World Series at 1 p.m. today.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.