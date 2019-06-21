DPS: Men throw drugs out window during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in the Lubbock County Detention Center after a high-speed chase through Lubbock County Thursday afternoon.
According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, it was around 3:30 p.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over a maroon Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation. The pickup was traveling northbound on I-27 near 66th Street.
The driver of the pickup, now identified as 40-year-old Mark Martinez of Tahoka, sped off and led the trooper on a chase onto South Loop 289 and then to Spur 327. Officials say the chase reached speeds of about 80 miles per hour.
During the chase, troopers say both the driver and the passenger were throwing items out of the vehicle. Officials say the items consisted of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The passenger in the vehicle, now identified as 41-year-old Raul Wilson of Lubbock, bailed out while+ it was still moving and tried to run from troopers. The lead trooper tazed Wilson and he was placed under arrest.
The chase ended on County Road 6440 and County Road 1450 where the driver was also taken into custody.
Martinez has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of evading arrest, tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Wilson, also booked into jail, has been charged with evading arrest on foot, tampering or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance and also had a federal warrant out for his arrest.
Bonds for the men have not been set as of Thursday evening.
