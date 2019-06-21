Federal grand jury indicts suspected Wolfforth AIM Bank robber

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury has indicted Eric Warren, a man accused of robbing a bank in Wolfforth in early June, on one count of bank robbery.
Warren is said to have robbed, at gunpoint, the AIM Bank at 702 Donald Preston Drive in Wolfforth on June 7.
After allegedly robbing the bank, Warren left but was seen at a car dealership near the 6000 block of 19th Street. He is said to have left the dealership and was found and taken into custody near the Wayland Plaza near 1900 West Loop 289.
The robbery took place at 1 p.m. and Warren was arrested by officers with the Lubbock Police Department at 1:40 p.m.
He remains in custody inside the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
