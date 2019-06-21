Former coach shares memories of Jarrett Culver at Coronado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many know Jarrett Culver as the star basketball player who guided Texas Tech to the National Championship and now an NBA-drafted baller, Former Head Boys’ Basketball Coach for Coronado High School Randy Dean remembers Culver on the Mustangs’ court.
“He went from people didn’t know who he was, until tonight, he’s going to get his name called very early in the NBA draft,” Dean said.
Dean says he always saw something special in Culver. “We knew he was a great player. He just had that knack about him that, you know, he wanted the ball in his hands. He had all those things that great players. Those characteristics of great players have with Jarrett has them.”
From his great plays to his motivation, Dean says Culver never gave up on his dream. Dean says he is not surprised Culver’s getting this opportunity. “To think of him being an NBA lottery pick is just really blows your mind, but it’s a testament to him and how hard he’s worked.”
This former coach knows Culver will be the same person he’s always been on and off the court. “It’s not going to change Jarret. He’s still going to be the same high character and young man that he’s always been. He’s going to be very humble knowing that this is a great blessing in his life. I know that’s not going to change about him.”
