Former Parmer County deputy now charged with additional sex crimes against children

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - New charges have been filed against Davin Seth Waters, who was booked into the Curry County Jail in May on charges of having sex with a child 13 to 16 years old.
According to a complaint filed in federal court, authorities interviewed an additional minor victim from Portales, New Mexico.
The complaint said the victim accused Waters of both performing sexual acts on him and having the victim perform sexual acts during games of “truth or dare.”
The victim said the crimes happened between November of 2017 and June of 2018.
Another minor victim is also cited in the complaint, saying Waters also had him perform sex acts during similar incidents of “truth or dare.”
The complaint also said Waters asked the victim inappropriate questions about his sexual habits.
Waters is now facing an additional charge of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
He is also charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, which could leave him in prison for up to 30 years if convicted.
