Hundreds without power in southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hundreds of customers are without power in southeast Lubbock.
From what we can tell, the outage reaches from at least I-27 to East Loop 289 and from around 34th Street to South Loop 289.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is affected by the power outage and we hope to be back up soon. At KCBD, we have lost power nearly a dozen times.
We have reached out to LP&L and they say there is an outage at a substation, but power is not expected to be on around 4 p.m. Crews are working to repair the outage.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are saying there are traffic signals are out in the area, so motorists should use all intersections as four-way stops.
