Jarrett Culver selected by Minnesota Timberwolves in 6th pick of NBA draft

For the second straight year, the Red Raider Basketball program has had a player drafted into the NBA.
On Thursday night, Lubbock’s own Jarrett Culver was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2019 NBA Draft with the 6th pick.
So why was Culver selected by the Suns but will be a Minnesota Timberwolf?
About an hour and a half before the draft began, Minnesota traded the No. 11 pick and Dario Sarcic to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall pick.
Since the trade is not official, the Phoenix Suns, who originally owned the No. 6 overall pick, selected Jarrett Culver for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jarrett Culver will bring defensive ability, passing skill, and high IQ to the next level and that will make him a valuable player in the NBA.
Culver entered the NBA draft after his sophomore season with the Red Raiders. Before his career at Texas Tech, Culver shined at Coronado High School but wasn't a highly-coveted recruit.
According to 24/7 Sports, he was considered to be a three-star prospect at No. 312 in their rankings.
As the youngest of three boys in a family full of athletes, Jarrett Culver honed the talent that would eventually make him an NBA Lottery pick by facing his older brothers on courts on the South Plains.
Congrats from the KCBD Sports staff to Lubbock’s own Jarrett Culver on getting drafted into the NBA.
