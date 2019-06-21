KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wolfie Goldberg

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wolfie Goldberg, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Wolfie is a 1-year-old pup, packed with personality and loves to show off her many facial expressions.
Adoptions fees for Friday, June 21, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
