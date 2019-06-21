3 LCU administrators picked as interim leaders before president’s departure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University has assembled a team of three administrators that will step into interim leadership roles after the university’s current president leaves in early July.
Al Roberts, president of the LCU Foundation and former board trustee, Foy Mills, provost and chief academic officer, and Brian Starr, executive vice president, will be part of LCU’s Interim Leadership Team.
All will be responsible for the daily operations of the university when Tim Perrin, LCU’s president, leaves July 3, though Roberts will take the role as lead respondent.
Perrin announced his departure from the university in April after accepting a job as Pepperdine University’s senior vice president. LCU’s Board of Trustees is currently conducting a nation-wide search for the university’s next president.
Those in need of connecting with the team can email them at president@lcu.edu or call 806-720-7125.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.