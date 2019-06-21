LISD approves new budget including teacher pay increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD announced its new budget Thursday morning, which will allocate nearly $6 million to raising teacher pay. The increase comes as part of school finance reform passed by state lawmakers.
Victoria Falleroni will begin her career as a fourth grade teacher this fall. She said the new legislation will give her money toward her new classroom and help her pay off her student loans.
“They have been saying for years and years teachers need a pay raise, but we aren’t seeing it actually come in action until now,” Falleroni said.
The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved a five percent increase for all classroom teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and diagnostics. Those with five or more years of experience will receive a six percent increase.
Paraprofessionals such as teaching assistants, clerks and secretaries were not addressed in House Bill 3, but LISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said in LISD it will be.
“Our district felt strongly that those people help support our classroom teachers, they are also getting a five percent raise,” Rollo said.
Through House Bill 3, LISD is required to give $4 million in raises, of which $3.1 million goes to teachers. But, LISD is nearly doubling the amount required, giving $5.7 million in raises to teachers alone.
“The more resources we have, which equals the more money we have, the more our kids can learn and the more growth they can have through the school year,” Falleroni said.
Falleroni comes from a family of educators, said she is aware of the limited resources they had, but chose to go into the profession anyway because she loves it. This new legislation just makes it better.
“The folks in the legislature and this board are trying to take steps to ensure that you can have some quality of life and if education is your passion we don’t want you to not pursue that because of financial reasons,” LISD Board of Trustees President Zach Brady, said.
Administrators such as principals and central office staff will receive a three percent salary increase based on the midpoint of their pay grade.
