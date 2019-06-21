Lubbock teen missing for a year may still be in area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.
According to the organization, 16-year-old Mariah Almaguer went missing a year ago on June 21, 2018 from Lubbock, TX.
Authorities believe that Mariah may still be in the area.
Mariah is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Mariah is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.
