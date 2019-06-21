Lubbock teen missing for a year may still be in area

16-year-old Mariah Almaguer went missing on June 21, 2018 from Lubbock, TX. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Amber Stegall | June 21, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 11:01 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.

According to the organization, 16-year-old Mariah Almaguer went missing a year ago on June 21, 2018 from Lubbock, TX.

Authorities believe that Mariah may still be in the area.

Mariah is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mariah is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.

