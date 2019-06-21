Red Raiders look to make more history at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (KCBD) - The Red Raiders still have their guns up in Omaha, after they defeated Florida State Wednesday night, 4-1. With the win, Texas Tech has made some history here at the College World Series.
“Swing and a miss,” the ESPN announcer said. “Texas Tech does it, and for the first time they have won two games at the College World Series.”
“I think we are approaching this the same way we would again, like any other day that we go out and play baseball,” Red Raider Baseball Coach Tim Tadlock said. “Go out and play the game with respect and play the game the right way, the best you can and if that means you get another day with them, well that is pretty awesome.”
Another day and another practice here at the "Greatest Show on Dirt."
But, after the game, there wasn’t much of a celebration because the team knows there is more to play for.
“We knew we had to win four games to bring the title back, and we know that we are in a uphill battle right now,” Red Raider shortstop Josh Jung said. “We have to beat Michigan twice. So, it was a big win tonight but there is still more work to do.”
So for the fifth time this season, the Red Raiders and the Wolverines will face off on the diamond. But this time, the stakes are higher than ever.
“We got Michigan again, and we know that we are going to have to go out there and play good baseball,” Tadlock said. “They are playing some really good baseball, so we have to go out and do the best we can, prepare until now and then, and lay it out there.”
So, as Pete Christy would say, “The Red Raiders are ah, ah, ah, ah, Staying a-live.”
The Red Raiders are still alive here in Omaha, and have no expectations of their run stopping anytime soon.
"We plan on going even farther, so," Outfielder Dylan Nuese said.
Pete Christy followed it up by saying, "I think Red Raider fans like hearing that."
Nuese responded, “We are not done yet.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.