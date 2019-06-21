Red Raiders run comes to an end in Omaha with 15-3 loss to Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. (KCBD) - Needing another elimination game victory, the Red Raiders run came to an end as they lost to Michigan 15-3 in Omaha, ending their season.
After scoring two in the first, the Red Raiders took the lead with 3 in the second.
However, Michigan would score runs in each of their first four innings to open up a 7-3 lead.
Red Raiders starting pitcher Micah Dallas went one inning pitched plus three batters giving up five hits, four runs with one walk.
John McMillon came in for two innings, allowing two hits and two runs with four walks and five strikeouts.
Hunter Dobbins with 2.1 innings allowing two hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Ryan Sublette went 1/3 of an inning allowing one hit and three runs with 2 walks.
With pitching struggling, the Red Raiders made two errors in the field as well and didn’t take advantage of runners on base.
Michigan added five runs in the sixth to go up 12-3.
Texas Tech finishes the season 46-20 and in the Final Four at the College World Series, their best finish yet in four trips to Omaha!
What a terrific season for Tim Tadlock and the Red Raiders getting to the College World Series for the fourth time in six years.
