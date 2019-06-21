Storms Friday night, less heat by Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row Lubbock edged past the century mark with a high of 101 degrees. Other communities to the south and east were even hotter with highs up to 103 degrees between Seminole and Snyder.
The evening will feature a threat of isolated storms along and east of the caprock with a potential for some large hail and high winds. The primary threat will be winds near or above 60 mph. Most of the storms will decrease by late evening.
The weekend will bring a slight change in temperatures, especially on Sunday. Saturday will remain in the 90s for most of the South Plains, with temps ranging from 89 degrees in Muleshoe to 98 degrees in Seminole. I expect Lubbock to stay around 95 degrees with a few clouds.
Sunday will be cooler as a cold front moves south through the area and may bring relief to at least the north, central and southeastern areas. The southwest region could still see highs in the mid 90s on Sunday.
Lubbock should drop to around 90 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoon with a slight chance of isolated storms.
It appears that starting Sunday daytime highs will stay between 88-92 degrees each afternoon with a chance for isolated storms.
