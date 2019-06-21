Summer heat, Summer storms

The characters following each community above refer to the weather station location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Anton 6SSW" is the station six miles south-southwest of the center of Anton. Temperatures can vary by a few degrees from one block to another, or more than a few from one side of a community to the other. The high in Anton may differ slightly from that indicated here.