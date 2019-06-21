Summer heat, Summer storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit heat is typical in Lubbock and West Texas this time of year. This year, however, it's been missing. Until yesterday. Lubbock (officially) recorded a high of 101°. Today will be a repeat, not just for temperatures, but storm chances too. And a few storms may become severe.
First, the heat. Triple digit highs are likely for all the viewing area except the northwest, where temperatures will peak in the mid- and upper-90s. Our sky will be mostly sunny until becoming partly cloudy mid- to late afternoon, except out west where it will remain mostly sunny. The wind will run in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts of 30 to 35 mph, except for much stronger thunderstorm-generated winds. Temperatures will moderate over the next few days.
Second, the storms. Like yesterday, with the moisture still present in the soil and air, this afternoon's heat and a dryline are likely to spark a few isolated storms. These storms will form in an environment favorable for marginally severe weather, possibly microburst or downburst winds of 60 to 70 mph, and large hail. Either could result in damage. The most likely timing is from about mid-afternoon through mid-evening.
Finally, the location. Storms today through the weekend will favor the eastern viewing area with little chance of storm formation in our western viewing area. In between, including the Lubbock area, there will be a slight chance of storms. Today the most likely area is the southeastern viewing area. Saturday it's the northeastern viewing area. Sunday storms will favor the eastern viewing area. Any one of the storms may quickly become severe.
Yesterday was the hottest of the year so far, with much of the KCBD viewing area except the northwest reaching triple-digit temperatures. It was Lubbock's first time this year. The hottest locations (in our viewing area) were Gail, Lamesa and Post, all maxing out at 105° at the TTU Mesonet weather stations (generally located on the edge or just outside of town). Keep reading for the list of Lubbock's 100-Degree-Days in recent years and the list of Thursday’s high temperatures.
The heat arrived just in time to usher out Spring and welcome Summer, officially (astronomically) beginning today with the Summer Solstice (also called the June Solstice) at 10:54 CDT this morning.
Number of 100-Degree-Days at Lubbock, recorded at the airport (official site of weather record), since the last year when no triple-digit highs were recorded:
2019 = 1 through 6/20
2018 = 25
2017 = 11
2016 = 13
2015 = 4 (23rd place tie with 1999, 1988, 1975, 1973, 1972, 1959, 1956 & 1954)
2014 = 11 (tied for 16th most 100°-Days with 1960, 1958 & 1917.
2013 = 14 (13th place tie with 2009 & 1995)
2012 = 24 (tied with 1924)
2011 = 48 (1st place)
2010 = 2 (25th place tie with 1976, 1968, 1950, 1926 & 1921)
2009 = 14 (tied for 13th place with 2013 & 1995)
2008 = 5 (22nd place tie with 2005, 2004, 2002, 1977, 1974, 1952, 1932 & 1923)
2007 = 0 (tied for 27th - last - place with 1991, 1967, 1941 & 1920)
Lubbock's Top Five Years with Most 100-Degree-Days (as of 06/20/19)
2011 = 48 (1st place)
1934 = 29 (2nd place)
1994 = 26 (3rd place)
2018 = 25 (4th place tie with 1998)
2012 = 24 (5th place tie w/ 1924)
No years in the record, which dates from 1911, include 28 or 27 100-Degree-Days.
High temperatures Thursday recorded by the TTU West Texas Mesonet – a network of automated weather stations stretching across West Texas into eastern New Mexico – in degrees F:
105 Gail 2ESE
105 Lamesa 2SE
105 Post 1NE
104 Estelline 3SSE
104 Knox City 3NW
104 Lake Alan Henry 1NW
104 New Home
104 Welch
103 Aspermont 3NE
103 Brownfield 2S
103 Fluvanna 3WNW
103 Happy 1E
103 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
103 O'Donnell 1N
103 Snyder 3SSW
103 Spur 1W
103 Sundown 8WSW
103 Tahoka 3NNE
103 Turkey 2WSW
103 Wolfforth 6SSW
102 Aiken 3WSW
102 Graham 5SSW
102 Jayton 1SSE
102 Rotan 5W
102 Seagraves 1SW
102 Seminole 2NNE
102 Smyer
102 Snyder 3E
102 Vigo Park
102 White River Lake 6NW
101 Anton 6SSW
101 Caprock Canyons State Park
101 Guthrie 10WSW
101 Hart 3N
101 Hobbs NM 5NW
101 Levelland 4S
101 Memphis 1NE
101 Northfield 1S
101 Plains 3N
101 Ralls 1SE
101 Tulia 2ENE
100 Childress 2NNE
100 Dimmitt 2NE
100 Floydada 2NNE
100 Hackberry 2 SSE
100 Morton 1ENE
100 Paducah 10SW
100 Reese Center
100 Slaton 2NE
99 Abernathy 5ENE
99 Denver City 7WNW
99 Earth 9WSW
99 Plainview 1S
99 Tatum NM 2SW
98 Amherst 1NE
98 Friona 2NE
98 Roaring Springs 3N
98 Silverton 7ESE
97 Muleshoe 2SSW
97 Olton 6S
97 South Plains 3ENE
The characters following each community above refer to the weather station location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Anton 6SSW" is the station six miles south-southwest of the center of Anton. Temperatures can vary by a few degrees from one block to another, or more than a few from one side of a community to the other. The high in Anton may differ slightly from that indicated here.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 67°, two degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 101°, nine degrees above the average for the date. The June 20 record low is 49° (1973) and the record high 108° (1935). For today, June 21, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 92°. The record low is 54° (1946 and 1973) and the record high 107° (1981).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:38 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.