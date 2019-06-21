Why is Culver headed to Minnesota after being drafted by the Suns?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We've seen a lot of confusion since Jarrett Culver heard his named called in the NBA Draft.
If Culver was selected by the Phoenix Suns why is he going to be a Minnesota Timberwolf?
About an hour and a half before the draft began, Minnesota traded the No. 11 pick and Dario Sarcic to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall pick.
Since the trade is not official, the Phoenix Suns, who originally owned the No. 6 overall pick, selected Jarrett Culver for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
