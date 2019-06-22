2 displaced, no one injured in fire at Indian Creek Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at the Indian Creek Apartments on Friday evening, in the 6300 block of Elgin Avenue.
LFR responded to a fire in one of the units around 6:27 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke and fire in the attic and traced it to an apartment on a lower level.
There are still some hot spots Friday night but they say the fire is under control as of 7:30 p.m.
Two people and their cat were displaced but no one was injured.
