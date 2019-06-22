Lubbock Animal Services affected by power outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many Lubbock businesses and services were affected by a power outage in part of the city today. One of them was Lubbock Animal Services.
Steven Greene with Lubbock Animal Services said the last time something like this happened was in 2015 when the power was out for more than 12 hours
“It’s kind of a nuisance not having any power, but we’re making the best of it,” Greene said.
Director, Steven Greene, said the outage interrupted their daily operations.
“We can’t do adoptions or intakes, our phones are down, our computers are down, the air conditioning is off, so anything we would normally do on a Friday afternoon we’re not able to do,” Greene said.
But, the animals took it well.
“Right now what we’re doing is making sure they have plenty of water to stay hydrated, plenty of food, and just if it gets too hot in a room we’re trying to get them out, put them out in the shade for a while,” Greene said.
Greene said if a power outage were to last more than a day, then they would consider removing the animals.
“If we got to the point, we would just start asking for fosters to come in and try to remove a lot of the animals. The more animals you get out of here, the less heat they’re going to generate,” Greene said.
While it is kind of people to offer to come up and bring a donation, Greene said when the power is out, it would actually be more helpful for people not to come.
“Right now I think the less people we have in the building will help. If we had more volunteers out here it would generate more heat, maybe more excitement,” Greene said.
Greene said a power outage is actually more of a concern during the the winter. He said it takes more to keep the animals warm, than it does to keep them cool.
