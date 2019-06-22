Evie Mae’s BBQ lends helping hand to The Shack after fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains is known for being a place where neighbors help neighbors, including at two local BBQ restaurants. Early Wednesday morning, The Shack BBQ restaurant posted on Facebook that their meat smoker was lost in a grease fire.
Kyle Farris, owner of The Shack BBQ, said they had to close for a few days until they could figure out what to do since their main tool for cooking their product was lost. He said the fire burned so hot, paint on the smoker was peeling, which means the fire could have been burning anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 degrees. Inside the smoker, $1,000 worth of meat was lost.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the fire.
Farris said, “They came out and at some point, it started dying down. They opened up the doors to see and it flashed and caught backfire. So, they just recommended leaving it shut."
Farris said it took about 14 hours before they could open the doors of the smoker after the fire.
Arnis Robbins, the owner of Evie Mae’s BBQ, saw the post on Facebook and donated one of his extra smokers for The Shack to use until they get a new one built.
“I saw the post. We have this cooker at the restaurant, we use it for overflow and catering and stuff, and I just could have been able to help. I wanted to make sure that we tried," Robbins said.
Both owners say this shows how willing people are to extend a helping hand.
Farris said, “There’s a lot of people that were concerned about the safety of not only our staff, but our business. Seeing once we put that post up there like, this is awesome how local businesses helping each other out.”
Robbins said, “If the same thing happened to us, I would be so grateful and thankful if somebody was able to help us and acted on that.”
“The response on Facebook was awesome,” Farris said. “Lubbock is such an awesome community. They want to see local mom and pops doing good.”
The Shack restaurant plans to reopen on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
They’re testing out the borrowed smokers and will use them until their new smoker is built.
