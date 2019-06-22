Olton home damaged after Friday night fire

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - A home in the 100 block of 4th Street in Olton was heavily damaged after a fire Friday night. At the moment officials have not determined its cause.
There is also no indication on how many people were displaced by this fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Friday and were able to contain the fire inside of the house and extinguish the blaze before it made its way to the roof, according to The Olton Enterprise.
Volunteer firefighters from Olton, Springlake and Earth responded to this incident.
This story will be updated if any more information becomes available. This story was originally reported by The Olton Enterprise.
