Plainview board approves salary increase for district’s employees

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Full-time employees of Plainview Independent School District should expect a salary increase this year.
This pay raise comes after a school board vote on Thursday approved a new compensation plan, according to a Plainview ISD news release. This comes after the Texas House passes legislation earlier this month that allocated around $6 billion to improve public education and give teachers raises.
The raise will be the highest pay increase the district has ever issued and will be given to permanent, full-time employees. This means employees who are not teacher, such as librarians, nurses and counselors, will also see a raise in pay.
The district was not specific about how much more employees will receive but did say it will be reflective at the beginning of each contract for the 2019-2020 school year.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.