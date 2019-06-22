Red Raiders return 10:45 a.m. Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider baseball team will return from the College World Series Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m. at the Rip Griffin Park Facility.
Texas Tech finished the season 46-20 and in the Final Four at the College World Series, their best finish yet in four trips to Omaha!
What a terrific season for Tim Tadlock and the Red Raiders getting to the College World Series for the fourth time in six years.
We’ll post more details about the event as soon as they are released.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.