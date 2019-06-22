Wall of dirt, wall of water

Lubbock’s low yesterday was 75°, nine degrees above the average low for the date and just two shy of the record max-min for the date of 77° (in 1998). The high was 101°, nine degrees above the average for the date. The June 21 record low is 54° (1946 and 1973) and the record high 107° (1981). For today, June 22, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 92°. The record low is 50° (1927) and the record high 106° (1978).