Wall of dirt, wall of water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Not as hot this weekend but still a chance of a few severe thunderstorms. Today's accompanying video includes two time-lapses, one of yesterday's wall of dust blowing through Lubbock and one of this morning’s rain visibly pouring out of a lone cloud. The video also includes an update on our recent triple-digit heat, this weekend's heat as well as rain, storm, and severe potential in our updated RainCast and StormCast.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 75°, nine degrees above the average low for the date and just two shy of the record max-min for the date of 77° (in 1998). The high was 101°, nine degrees above the average for the date. The June 21 record low is 54° (1946 and 1973) and the record high 107° (1981). For today, June 22, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 92°. The record low is 50° (1927) and the record high 106° (1978).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:38 AM CDT.
