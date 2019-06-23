Cold front in our area Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front will track across the area Sunday.
The frontal boundary will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to our area, mainly east of Lubbock.
The best chance of thunderstorms will occur late this afternoon and this evening favoring areas near Jayton, Spur, Snyder and Guthrie.
Temperatures will be tricky due to the location of the cold front.
Northern areas may remain in the 80’s while southern areas approach 100 degrees.
Behind the front, winds become northeast at 10 to 20 mph.
Any thunderstorms that pop up today could become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.
It should be cooler overnight with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.
