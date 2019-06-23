Lubbock sixth and seventh graders win national competition with science projects to prevent hot car deaths and deer-vehicle collisions

Students form groups of three to four and work with a teacher/adult advisor to identify a goal, or problem that needs solving and then the children use science and engineering to invent solutions and compete virtually with other students in their state and region, and then again in-person at the National event in Washington, D.C. where students are given educational workshops from U.S. Army engineers and scientists, tours of the Inventors Hall of Fame, a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with members of congress and tour the National Mall, and a live-streamed showcase of the winning ideas by the students.