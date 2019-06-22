Slight chance of severe storms tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Saturday night.
A cold front and dryline are located across the area creating the risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across the South Plains.
Severe weather is most likely across the Northeastern half of the viewing area.
Even though storm coverage is expected to remain isolated, storms could produce large hail and wind gusts to 65 mph.
Storms are most likely before midnight.
Low temperatures end up in the 60’s most areas with a few 70’s possible south and east of Lubbock.
Severe thunderstorms are possible east of Lubbock Sunday.
High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90’s for the Lubbock area.
Highs near 100 degrees are possible near Snyder Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.