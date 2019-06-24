Bart Reagor breaks silence on fraud allegations: “I had no idea”

“I’m still confused about why he would do anything to put us in this position, other than greed. Or if there was somebody he was taking direction from besides me,” Reagor said. “I wish I had been more of a financial expert and gotten involved in that area of the company, but honestly that wasn’t my thing, you know. I’m a commercial guy, I’m a sales guy, I’m a marketing guy. Every Friday I got a bank balance report from my CFO. Every month I got financial statements on all the stores from my CFO. Every three months we had quarterly audits from Ford Motor Credit Company.”