Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch files response to lawsuit that claims sexual abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch has filed its response to claims it didn’t train staff to properly monitor the safety of its residents while knowing the history of some residents sexually assaulting others.
The lawsuit states two boys, ages nine and 13, were exposed to “sexually aggressive behavior by an older resident with whom Boys Ranch placed him.”
The lawsuit continues, saying the boys’ “exposure to sexual activity by older residents were not isolated events” and that “they instead resulted from the continuation of a long-standing and deeply entrenched dangerous condition throughout Boys Ranch’s facility.”
It also claims there are similar reports spanning decades.
The nonprofit that houses and educates children who suffer from emotional, developmental and psychological issues said it can’t properly defend itself because all the claims of abuse over about four decades are by unnamed people on unidentified dates.
The lawsuit is asking for more than $1 million for claims of emotional and psychological damages and to punish Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch for the actions of its employees who supposedly didn’t properly supervise residents.
