Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a man has been hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike on Sunday night.
- Police report the man rode past a stop sign near an intersection at North Detroit Avenue and Emory Street when he was hit by the pickup truck driver.
- The 56-year-old remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
- More details will be updated here: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash near North Detroit & Emory
Two Southwest Airlines flight were diverted to Lubbock Sunday night after a storm knocked out power to two major Dallas-Fort Worth area airports.
- This morning one flight to DFW has been cancelled.
- Last night’s storms knocked out power for a few hours to Dallas Love Field Airport and DFW International Airport.
- Power has been restored to both and communications are back up and running.
- Read more here: 2 Southwest flights diverted to Lubbock after power outages at DFW airports
In national news, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is Saudi Arabia with hopes of mending relations with the U.S. and Iran.
- This meeting comes after Iran shot down two U.S. drones and threatened to shoot down more.
- On Friday, President Donald Trump called off a retaliatory strike minutes before the U.S. was said to attack as a response to the drone attack.
- As of now the use of military action is not off the table.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Pompeo talks ‘global coalition’ against Iran as country threatens US drones
This week is not expected to be as hot as last week, but still in the mid-to-low-90s.
- Slight storm chances persist at the beginning of the week, but stray away as the week continues.
- No 100-degree days are expected this week.
- For more updates look in the Weather section of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website and mobile app.
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.