Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Flights diverted to Preston Smith after DFW storms, man seriously injured after hit by truck and more military action not ‘out of the question’ against Iran

By Michael Cantu | June 24, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a man has been hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike on Sunday night.

Two Southwest Airlines flight were diverted to Lubbock Sunday night after a storm knocked out power to two major Dallas-Fort Worth area airports.

In national news, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is Saudi Arabia with hopes of mending relations with the U.S. and Iran.

  • This meeting comes after Iran shot down two U.S. drones and threatened to shoot down more.
  • On Friday, President Donald Trump called off a retaliatory strike minutes before the U.S. was said to attack as a response to the drone attack.
  • As of now the use of military action is not off the table.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: Pompeo talks ‘global coalition’ against Iran as country threatens US drones

This week is not expected to be as hot as last week, but still in the mid-to-low-90s.

  • Slight storm chances persist at the beginning of the week, but stray away as the week continues.
  • No 100-degree days are expected this week.
  • For more updates look in the Weather section of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website and mobile app.

