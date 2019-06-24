Independence Day events in west Texas as 4th of July approaches

Brownfield is holding the 2019 Brownfield Rodeo over the Independence Day weekend. July 4 will be Kid’s night starting at 6 p.m. with 5 and under stick horse barrel race, mutton bustin’ for those 55 lbs and under, mini broncs and junior barrels for those 12 and under, and goat tying for those 18 and under with a fireworks show for all to follow. July 5 and 6 will be the adult rodeo events. A parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and dances will be held both nights starting at 9 p.m. $10 cover.