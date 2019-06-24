Independence Day events in west Texas as 4th of July approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Independence Day approaching, KCBD has compiled a list of Fourth of July events for families to enjoy in Lubbock and across west Texas.
- « Amigos La Raza on the Plaza dance on Tuesday, July 2.
At the Lubbock County Courthouse Square (Broadway & Texas Ave) 12 years-old & Under are free
Tickets are available At Amigos United.
- « Fibermax Texas Country Street Dance on July 3, at 7 p.m.
At the Lubbock County Courthouse Square (Broadway & Texas Ave) featuring Charley Crockett, Kody West and Giovannie & The Hired Guns
The parade will take place as usual starting at 9 a.m. moving east down Broadway from Avenue M. This year’s theme is: “Celebrating Heroes”.
- « *New Attraction: Lubbock National Bank Ferris Wheel
- « Sunbelt Rental’s Cool Zone
- « Alderson BMW Daytime Concerts in the Park
- « Bolton Oil Change Youth Fishing Tournament Hosted by Cabela’s
- « Riversmith’s Catfish and Cherry Cobble Gobbler Eating Contests
- « 4th on Broadway Kids Area
- « Covenant Health and First Bank & Trust’s 4th of July Star Spangled Celebration Concert
- « Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Fireworks Extravaganza
Lubbock Paddleboard company, Suplbk, will be offering their paddleboards as a way of viewing the Fireworks Extravaganza from Dunbar Lake.
On July 5, a fireworks show will take place at Buffalo Springs Lake at 9 p.m. There will be equipment and motorcoaches around the lake for viewing, as well as ponies and food.
Also on July 5th, Wolfforth will be holding their Fourth on the Fifth Celebration at Patterson Park. Food, kids activities, live music from The Local Nobodies and Jamie Berryhill, as well as fireworks will be included.
On July 5 and 6, Cook’s Garage will host their second annual 4th of July Cook Off starting at 8 a.m. The event will begin with Coffee and Cars, with live music all day, free to the public. Registration for the Chili contest is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entry fee is $25. Judging will begin at 1:45 Saturday and 11:45 Sunday. Funds will be raised to benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Plainview will be holding their fireworks event on Tuesday, July 2. Food trailers will be at the Runningwater Draw Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Brownfield is holding the 2019 Brownfield Rodeo over the Independence Day weekend. July 4 will be Kid’s night starting at 6 p.m. with 5 and under stick horse barrel race, mutton bustin’ for those 55 lbs and under, mini broncs and junior barrels for those 12 and under, and goat tying for those 18 and under with a fireworks show for all to follow. July 5 and 6 will be the adult rodeo events. A parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and dances will be held both nights starting at 9 p.m. $10 cover.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.