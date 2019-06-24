KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lolli

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lolli, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lolli is a 3-year-old momma dog who is ready to adopted by someone.
Adoption fees for Monday, June 24, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
