Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels expanding their services to Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Homebound, elderly and disabled Wolfforth residents will have the chance to get a hot meal during the week. Starting Monday, Lubbock Meals on Wheels (LMOW) will start taking up to 20 meals out to the area. It’s been four years since there was a program to help feed those in need in Wolfforth.
Lisa Gilliland is the Executive Director for Meals On Wheels. She said, “We were getting calls from residents saying we could use some help out here.”
Thanks to recent upgrades, they’re now able to help. Gilliland said, “Once our building expansions and renovations, particularly our kitchen expansion, was done we now have the capacity to severe another community. “
Up to 20 meals will be taken to the Wolfforth Farmers Market and then be distributed from there. But now Meals on Wheels needs the community’s help.
Gilliland said, “We’re also looking for volunteers, not only to take the meals from Lubbock to Wolfforth, but to deliver within the city as well.”
They’re looking for all kinds of volunteers, Gilliland said.
“We have a lot of Lubbock business that deliver meals for us, over 40 different companies right now have their employees take turns delivering. So, if there is business in Wolfforth, or churches, or mission groups or Sunday school classes, anything like that.”
And with summer months and no school, LMOW said children can come along on routes.
“It’s a win, win because the kids get so much out of it as well as our clients.”
LMOW said it will start with those 20 meals in the area and adjust to the needs once they see the response and gauge support.
Anyone wishing to apply for services is asked to call Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office at (806) 792-7971. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
