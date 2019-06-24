New general manager for Buddy Holly Hall announced by LEPAA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) has announced a new manager for the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.
Charlton Northington, a Lubbock native and Texas Tech graduate, has worked managing entertainment and convention facilities for 25 years.
“The LEPAA Board and staff are thrilled to welcome Charlton Northington back to the Lubbock community as the General Manager for The Buddy Holly Hall. We truly could not have imagined a better person at the helm of this incredible performing arts campus than Charlton. He is a first-class individual who will bring his tremendous energy, ideas and decades of experience to The Buddy Holly Hall in a manner befitting of such a world-class facility.” said Tim Collins, LEPAA Board Chair, in a press release for Northington’s announcement.
Northington will manage the 220,000 square foot Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, that will include a 2,200 seat theater and 6,000 square foot multipurpose space when it’s completed.
Bob Papke, Vice President of Theaters with SMG gave this statement about Northington’s new position: "Charlton has demonstrated the commitment, professionalism and vision to help us succeed at Buddy Holly Hall. Being a Texas Tech grad and coming home to Lubbock is a huge win for the venue and for the community.”
Buddy Holly Hall is set to be completed by 2020.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.