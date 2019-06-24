New general manager for Buddy Holly Hall announced by LEPAA

“The LEPAA Board and staff are thrilled to welcome Charlton Northington back to the Lubbock community as the General Manager for The Buddy Holly Hall. We truly could not have imagined a better person at the helm of this incredible performing arts campus than Charlton. He is a first-class individual who will bring his tremendous energy, ideas and decades of experience to The Buddy Holly Hall in a manner befitting of such a world-class facility.” said Tim Collins, LEPAA Board Chair, in a press release for Northington’s announcement.