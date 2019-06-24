One dead in Gaines County rollover

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A Denver City man is dead following a Sunday morning accident along a Gaines County Road between Denver City and Seminole.
The accident happened at 10:45 Sunday morning along Gaines County Road 220-O 9 miles south of Denver City.
DPS Troopers say 23-year-old Raul Salazar of Denver City tried to overcorrect when his 1989 Chevy 1500 pickup left the roadway.
The truck rolled over and Salazar, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.
DPS says road conditions were clear and dry, and that the speed limit in the area was 60 miles per hour.
No other details were released by DPS.
