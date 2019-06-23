Pleasant temperatures overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A weak cold front will bring pleasant weather conditions across the South Plains overnight tonight.
Under fair to partly cloudy skies, low temperatures end up in the 50’s and 60’s.
A few showers are possible Monday, especially south and east of Lubbock. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Monday’s high temperature should warm into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
Isolated late afternoon and overnight storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures near average for this time of the year.
