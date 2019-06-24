Severe storms for some

As I've noted before, temperatures don't have to climb into the 100s, or even the 90s, for the interior of vehicles to become dangerously hot. Even when it's in the 80s outside the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in less than 30 minutes. This weekend in Texas, two children died from the heat when they were left in vehicles. The stories are here https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/24/year-old-child-left-suv-dies-south-texas/ and here https://www.dallasnews.com/news/denton-county/2019/06/21/4-year-old-found-unresponsive-hot-car-denton-county-near-aubrey