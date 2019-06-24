Severe storms for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front arrived overnight, bringing slightly cooler air and some morning clouds. The cooler air will result in lower temperatures this afternoon, but not by much. The cloud cover will give way to a mostly sunny sky midday, then partly cloudy late afternoon. Isolated storms are likely in the viewing area later today, and these may become severe.
The main threat with any storms late today will be damaging wind gusts, though large hail also will be possible. Coverage should be quite limited, but if a storm moves over you, that won't seem to matter. The area most likely to experience this weather is roughly the southeastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area.
Isolated storms are likely to pop up late tomorrow. Again, these may produce some severe weather in the KCBD viewing area.
Storm activity will diminish late-week, but it is possible storms that form over northern New Mexico and southern Colorado may drift into our area during the evenings and overnights. In that pattern, the northwestern KCBD viewing area is more likely than others to experience a storm.
Even after last night's cold front, highs today will generally range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Lubbock's high will be near 90 degrees. The breeze generally will be in the 10 to 20 mph range. That said, storms may produce much stronger, possibly damaging, wind gusts. Highs in the low 90s are anticipated the rest of the work week with mid-90s this weekend.
As I've noted before, temperatures don't have to climb into the 100s, or even the 90s, for the interior of vehicles to become dangerously hot. Even when it's in the 80s outside the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in less than 30 minutes. This weekend in Texas, two children died from the heat when they were left in vehicles. The stories are here https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/24/year-old-child-left-suv-dies-south-texas/ and here https://www.dallasnews.com/news/denton-county/2019/06/21/4-year-old-found-unresponsive-hot-car-denton-county-near-aubrey
Again, never EVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for a moment.
It was just a tad cooler this morning behind the previously mentioned cold front. Lubbock dipped to 63°. Lubbock’s low yesterday was 66°, the average low for the date. The high was 92°, the average high for the date. The June 23 record low is 56° (1927 and 1964) and the record high 107° (1980). For today, June 24, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 92°. The record low is 56° (1957) and the record high 110° (1990).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:38 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.