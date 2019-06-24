South Plains Lanes set for Lubbock Sports Shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little less than five months ago, South Plains Lanes hosted a highly successful PBA Lubbock Sports Open as the community and the entire nation got to see professional bowling action live from Lubbock, Texas, on Fox Sports.
Now Pro Bowlers will look to strike for the grand prize again, this upcoming weekend at the 2019 PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout.
The Shootout is the first of 10-events that will kick off the PBA's summer tour.
The PBA says the Lubbock Tournament will launch a series of events that will provide one of the most exciting summers of PBA action in recent memory.
The Lubbock Sports Shootout will bring in big names like Dick Allen, along with his Lubbock Sports Open title-match victim, Sean Rash.
Along with those two, there will be a slew of rising PBA stars from around the globe who will make the trip to Lubbock to start off the Summer Tour.
According to the PBA website, The Lubbock Sports Shootout begins with a practice session and pro-am on Friday, June 28.
Competition begins Saturday with half of the field bowling an eight-game qualifying squad at 8:30 a.m. and the other half of the bowling its qualifying round at 3:30 p.m.
The top one-third of the qualifiers will advance to a six-game cashers round Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
The top 16 after 14 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at 12:15 p.m. with the top four players advancing to the stepladder finals at 4:15 p.m.
All of Saturday’s and Sunday’s action will be streamed live by PBA’s official online bowling partner, FloBowling. To sign up, visit FloBowling.com.
