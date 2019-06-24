2 Southwest flights diverted to Lubbock after power outages at DFW airports

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lightning strike on the east side of Dallas-Fort Worth damaged some transmission equipment Sunday night during a storm that knocked out power to both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.
Around 600 flights were delayed and 425 were cancelled at DFW, and 135 flights were delayed and 65 were cancelled at Love Field, according to The Dallas Morning News.
As of now all communications to both airports have been restored.
Because of the weather, two Southwest Airlines flights were diverted to Lubbock from Love Field Sunday night. This morning, the 6:30 p.m. American flight to DFW has been cancelled, according to the Arrivals and Departures section of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport website.
