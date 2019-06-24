Strong thunderstorms possible tonight across the area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 11:00 PM Monday for areas south and east of Lubbock.
The watch includes Lubbock, Crosbyton, Dickens, Spur, Guthrie, Tahoka, Post, Jayton, Lamesa, Gail and Snyder.
Storms will move northeast across portions of the viewing area.
Some of the storms could produce large hail and wind gusts to 70 mph.
Southerly winds bring more humidity across the area overnight.
Low temperatures end up around 65 degrees in Lubbock with scattered clouds developing overnight.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday. Look for highs to top out in the lower to middle 90’s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible again late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Some of the storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.