Tennessee murder suspect dies after stabbing West Texas deputy

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A murder suspect was killed after a Gaines County Sheriff’s Deputy was stabbed Monday morning while responding to a suspicious vehicle call. The identity of the deputy has not been released. It happened about 17 miles east of Hobbs, New Mexico on Highway 62.
After being stabbed, the deputy shot the suspect, Peter Alexander Bohning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department in Tennessee. Officials have not released the condition of the deputy but have said he is recovering in Lubbock’s University Medical Center.
Bohning has warrants for murder and attempted murder out of Tennessee, according to The Tennessean. Bohning is reported to have stabbed 59-year-old Donald Zirkle and 58-year-old Leigh Ann Zirkle in their West Nashville home Friday afternoon.
Donald Zirkle died after being taken to an area hospital. Leigh Ann Zirkle’s condition is unknown, but she was able to speak to detectives on Friday afternoon.
Bohning is said to have taken the Zirkle’s 2010 Toyota Camry and drove it to Gaines County, where the stabbing took place.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
The Seminole Sentinel first reported the stabbing.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.