Terry County Sheriff submits resignation, chief deputy to fill in
Terry County Sheriff Larry Gilbreath
By Michael Cantu | June 24, 2019 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 12:10 PM

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Terry County Sheriff, Larry Gilbreath, has submitted a letter of resignation to the Terry County Commissioners Court and will leave his post on Tuesday, June 25.

The Chief Deputy, Timothy Click, will complete Gilbreath’s term which is set to expire in 2020, according to The Brownfield News. Gilbreath has served as the sheriff for that county since January of 2009.

The position will be put on the ballot in November of 2020.

This story was originally reported by The Brownfield News.

