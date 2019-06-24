Terry County Sheriff submits resignation, chief deputy to fill in

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Terry County Sheriff, Larry Gilbreath, has submitted a letter of resignation to the Terry County Commissioners Court and will leave his post on Tuesday, June 25.
The Chief Deputy, Timothy Click, will complete Gilbreath’s term which is set to expire in 2020, according to The Brownfield News. Gilbreath has served as the sheriff for that county since January of 2009.
The position will be put on the ballot in November of 2020.
This story was originally reported by The Brownfield News.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.