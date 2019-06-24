Texas DPS issues Silver Alert for Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly Lubbock woman.
Barbara Stark, 72, was last seen in the area of 3707 33rd Street in Lubbock. She is white with red or auburn hair, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds.
DPS believes she might be in a blue 2015 Nissan Rogue, license plate number: 4NWFC
If you see Stark, or might have information to her location, you are asked to call Lubbock Police at 806-775-2745
