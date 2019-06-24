Texas DPS issues Silver Alert for Lubbock woman

Texas DPS issues Silver Alert for Lubbock woman
June 24, 2019 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 3:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly Lubbock woman.

Barbara Stark, 72, was last seen in the area of 3707 33rd Street in Lubbock. She is white with red or auburn hair, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds.

DPS believes she might be in a blue 2015 Nissan Rogue, license plate number: 4NWFC

If you see Stark, or might have information to her location, you are asked to call Lubbock Police at 806-775-2745

