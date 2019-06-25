Abandoned town home complex demolished after second fire this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday afternoon, Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the former Eagle Pointe Town homes at 6127 Avenue R after reports of a fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they put out the fire and learned the property was abandoned. There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
There was another fire at the complex in April. Crews found lots of smoke was coming from the building but they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. After an investigation the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office classified the cause of that fire as “undetermined.”
The complex was condemned in October 2010 and the property owner was given 90 days to repair or demolish it, but nine years later it was still standing. When KCBD did a story on the nuisance properties in 2012, officials with the City of Lubbock Codes Department said their department was hung up on who actually owned the property or the properties were bogged down in legal battles. Because of that they were facing a huge backlog of cases.
The complex was demolished after firefighters put out the flames.
On October 5th, 2014, officers were called to the complex after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found the victim, Ernest Turman dead, on the sidewalk at Eagle Pointe Townhomes. Michael Deshawn Homer, now 31, has been charged with Turman’s murder. He was arrested in 2017. He has a pretrial hearing in July of this year.
