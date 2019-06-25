Abandoned town home complex demolished after second fire this year

The complex was condemned in October 2010 and the property owner was given 90 days to repair or demolish it, but nine years later it was still standing. When KCBD did a story on the nuisance properties in 2012, officials with the City of Lubbock Codes Department said their department was hung up on who actually owned the property or the properties were bogged down in legal battles. Because of that they were facing a huge backlog of cases.