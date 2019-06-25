“Camp No-Lo-Hi” making kids feel less alone in Lubbock

“We are here as medical staff to make sure these kids number 1 to have fun, because like Britney said, there’s not a lot of days that they get to forget that they have diabetes. They don’t totally forget they have diabetes. That’s why we are here. We keep up with their CGM readers… their cell phones… a lot of their CGMs can be monitored from their cell phones,” said Amanda Smith a pediatric nurse at Covenant Womens and Childrens, and head of the Diabetic Education Program on the Pediatric floor.