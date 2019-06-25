City of Earth issues boil water notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The community of Earth is under a boil water notice until further notice.
Following a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has given notice to the City of Earth to alert customers that they need to boil water before using.
The notice from the City recommends water be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
This alert will remain in effect until further notice from City officials.
