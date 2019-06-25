Consider This: This is the Year of the Matador

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2019 is shaping up to be the Year of the Matador.
It has been a wild ride this spring at Texas Tech. In athletics, Kirby Hocutt has created an atmosphere that allows coaches to train champions.
We watched with excitement as the Red Raider basketball made it all the way to the national championship game. We welcomed home the NCAA national champions in outdoor track and field. Then we cheered on the Tech baseball team as they advanced to the College Baseball World Series for the fourth time in six years making it the farthest they’ve been in school history.
With dominance in sports and the establishment of the state’s second veterinary school, it is a great time to be a Red Raider.
In academics and overall value, Forbes ranks Tech as one of the top schools in the nation in addition to ranking it high among research universities.
Consider this... wear that Double-T proudly, Red Raiders, this is the Year of the Matador and it’s almost football season. We’re only halfway through.
