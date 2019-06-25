Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak today, a Texas Tech basketball player has been suspended from the team after allegations of assault came out against him.
- Tech’s Deshawn Corprew was suspended from all team activities after the allegations surfaced.
- A full Title IX investigation is said to be underway and officials will take a deeper look into this issue.
- Read more here: Tech’s Deshawn Corprew suspended from basketball team
An autopsy is being performed to determined why a man died after his body was found in Lake Alan Henry on Friday.
- Game Wardens who are investigating said, though there was a gun found near the man they do not believe it has any relation to his cause of death.
- Officials believe his death was unintentional because there was some significant trauma to his head.
- Read more about this here: Game Wardens recover body from Lake Alan Henry
Some areas along the South Plains could see, yet again, another round of surprise pop-up storms tonight.
- Fair-to-partly-cloudy skies are in today’s forecast with highs in the lower-90s.
- However, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and tonight.
- Get the latest weather updates in the Weather section of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website and app.
In international news, sanctions have been placed against Iran following last week’s downing of a U.S. drone.
- The new sanctions have measures that focus on Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- The White House has also deployed more troops to the Middle East to stand alongside the tens of thousands of troops already stationed there.
- Iranian officials have responded and said these sanctions are “outrageous and idiotic.”
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Iran calls new US sanctions ‘outrageous and idiotic’ as White House stresses negotiation
